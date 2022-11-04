Coco Jones Releases Debut EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” (Stream)

R&B sensation Coco Jones has just released her debut EP called “What I Didn’t Tell You” via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings.

She adds about the project:

“What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera. This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

The release comes on the hells of the new single “ICU” which dropped last week. The previous single “Caliber” recently earned Coco a ‘Best New Artist’ nomination at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

Coco was also featured on the Babyface single “Simple” from his recently released “Girls Night Out” album. She also stars as ‘Hilary Banks,’ cousin of ‘Will Smith’ in Bel-Air, the Peacock Fresh Prince reboot.