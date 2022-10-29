New Music: Coco Jones – ICU

Emerging R&B star Coco Jones has just delivered her brand new single “ICU” along with a visual to accompany the song. She adds about the song:

“ICU is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed. Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

This is the follow up to the previously released single “Caliber” from the star of the Peacock series Bel-Air.

The new single sets the scene for the November 4th release of the upcoming project “What I Didn’t Tell You” via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings.

She was also recently featured on the song “Simple” from the recently released album “Girls’ Night Out” from Babyface.

Coco Jones of course is no newcomer to the entertainment industry. We interviewed her years ago to discuss her time working on Disney projects and what the future would hold for her music career.