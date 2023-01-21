Coco Jones Releases Deluxe Edition Of Latest EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” (Stream)

Rising R&B sensation Coco Jones has just unveiled a deluxe edition to her debut EP “What I Didn’t Tell You”. The updated version of the project, which originally released in November 2022, contains four all new songs.

Included on the deluxe edition is “Simple”, Coco’s duet with Babyface from his “Girls’ Night Out” album, as well as “Fallin’,” “Put You On” and “Plan B”.

The new version of the album includes previously released singles “ICU” and “Caliber”, and has been entirely re-sequenced.

