Coco Jones Releases New Single “Taste” + Announces Upcoming Debut Album “Why Not More?”

R&B sensation Coco Jones is set to release her much anticipated debut album “Why Not More?” on April 25th, via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

The project will include previously released singles “Most Beautiful Design” and “Here We Go (Uh-Oh)”.

It will also feature the brand new single “Taste”, which you can check out now. The song was produced by Stargate and Jasper Harris, and samples the iconic “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

The tantalizing track about infatuation and attraction gives fans a bite of what else is in store for 2025. “Taste” ushers in a new era of empowerment and connection for Coco as she gears up for the upcoming album.

The accompanying video was directed by Ava Rikki.