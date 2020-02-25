Daley Shares Previously Unreleased Video for His Song “The Only One”

Daley has undoubtedly been one of our favorite singers to emerge since we began this site just over a decade ago. His modern soulful style, heartfelt lyrics, and dynamic vocals have always kept us wanting more.

The singer now returns with a new video for his song “The Only One”. Daley notes that he’s sharing this as a previously unreleased video for the song which appeared on his 2017 sophomore album “The Spectrum”.

The release of this visual also comes with a note from Daley that he’s currently got new music in the works. There are no clues beyond that, but the next body of work will surely be a welcome addition to the previously mentioned “The Spectrum” as well as his debut “Days & Nights”.

Stay tuned as we find out what’s next from Daley this year.