Dave Hollister Releases New Single “Voodoo Magic”, Produced by Snoop Dogg

R&B powerhouse Dave Hollister continues his return from his ten-year solo hiatus with the release of a new single, “Voodoo Magic.” The track, produced by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, is available now via the revitalized Death Row Records in partnership with gamma.

The release marks a significant full-circle moment for the veteran vocalist. Long before his multi-platinum tenure with the R&B group Blackstreet and his subsequent run of successful solo hits like “One Woman Man,” Hollister was a foundational voice in the early era of Death Row Records. His haunting vocal contributions helped define the melodic textures of West Coast hip-hop, most notably on classic Tupac Shakur records including “Keep Ya Head Up” and “Brenda’s Got a Baby.”

Now reunited with the label under the executive leadership of Snoop Dogg, Hollister’s return signals a new chapter for both the artist and the storied imprint. This follows the previously released single “Thought You Knew” from earlier this year.

“Voodoo Magic” leans into the classic R&B sensibilities that first established Hollister as one of the genre’s most distinctive voices. Driven by rich, triumphant horn arrangements and groove-laden production, the track bridges the gap between traditional soul and a modern West Coast polish. Lyrically, the song explores the magnetic, inescapable pull of a lingering love, utilizing spiritual imagery to depict a connection that feels fated.

With this release, Hollister reasserts his place in the contemporary R&B landscape. As Death Row Records continues to expand its catalog and evolve its creative footprint, Hollister is positioned at the forefront of the label’s next phase.

“Voodoo Magic” is currently available for streaming and download on all digital service providers.