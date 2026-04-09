Dave Hollister Returns With New Single “Thought You Knew”, Announces Signing To Death Row Records

R&B icon and former Blackstreet lead vocalist Dave Hollister has officially ended a 10-year hiatus from solo music, announcing his signing to the revamped Death Row Records in partnership with gamma. To mark the career milestone, Hollister released his new single, “Thought You Knew”.

The track serves as Hollister’s first solo release since 2016’s The MANuscript and signals a high-profile homecoming to the West Coast label where his career first began as a featured vocalist.

Hollister’s signing to Death Row Records, now under the leadership of Snoop Dogg, represents a significant full-circle moment in music history. Long before his multi-platinum success with Blackstreet or his solo hits like “One Woman Man,” Hollister was an integral part of the early Death Row sound.

His soulful melodies provided the emotional backbone for some of Tupac Shakur’s most enduring classics, including “Keep Ya Head Up” and “Brenda’s Got a Baby.” By joining the current roster, Hollister bridges the label’s legendary hip-hop heritage with its new focus on “elevated grown-man R&B.”

Produced by Snoop Dogg and Julio Ulloa, “Thought You Knew” finds Hollister returning to the sophisticated, soulful storytelling that earned him the moniker “The Ghetto Preacher.”

Since his departure from Blackstreet in the mid-90s, Hollister has maintained a legacy as a cornerstone of authentic R&B. His gold-certified albums Ghetto Hymns and Chicago ’85… The Movie solidified his reputation for navigating the complexities of love, accountability, and the human experience.

While specific album details remain under wraps, the release of “Thought You Knew” is expected to lead into a full-length project under Death Row Records. Hollister, who has recently performed as part of the R&B supergroup The Chi (alongside Carl Thomas and Syleena Johnson), is also rumored to be preparing for a series of solo tour dates later this summer.

“Thought You Knew” is available now on all major streaming platforms via Death Row Records / gamma.