Dice Raw Shares Musiq Soulchild Collaboration on “Dice & Musiq”

The soulful synergy of the Philadelphia music scene is back in the spotlight with the release of “Dice & Musiq,” a collaboration between legendary lyricist Dice Raw and R&B icon Musiq Soulchild. The track, released on February 19, 2026, serves as a standout single from the comprehensive new project, The Best of Karl ‘Dice Raw’ Jenkins.

While the track is arriving on streaming platforms as a new release, “Dice & Musiq” is a deep-cut gem that was actually recorded years ago. Its inclusion on the Best Of collection highlights a pivotal era in both artists’ careers, capturing the raw, “Quiet Storm” energy that defined the neo-soul movement. The pair originally crossed paths and collaborated within the Philly music scene when Musiq was working with The Roots.

The record is a masterclass in genre-blending, built on breezy percussion and sun-washed, melodic arrangements. Dice Raw delivers sharp, rhythmic verses that transition seamlessly into the “honeyed” vocal runs synonymous with Musiq Soulchild.

“Dice & Musiq” is a central piece of The Best of Karl ‘Dice Raw’ Jenkins, an album curated to showcase the evolution of Dice Raw from his foundational work with The Roots to his status as a standalone musical innovator. By unearthing this previously vaulted collaboration, the album provides fans with a nostalgic yet fresh window into the artistic history of two of the city’s most refined voices.

The single is currently available for streaming, marking a milestone era for both artists as they continue to influence contemporary R&B and Hip-Hop.