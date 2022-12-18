Diddy Taps PartyNextDoor For Latest R&B Single “Sex In The Porsche”

Diddy unveils the latest offering from his R&B era with the release of the new single “Sex in the Porsche” featuring PartyNextDoor.

This is the second single from Diddy’s anticipated album coming from his Love Records imprint in partnership with Motown. The first single was the smash hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. That song hit #1 on the R&B charts and marked the 11th number 1 hit record for Diddy.

“Sex in the Porsche” was written by PartyNextDoor and DIDDY and produced by Nyan and Diddy. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due out early next year.

The visualizer, creative direction by Lauriann Gibson stars rapper and model Rubi Rose, is a powerful celebration of female empowerment.