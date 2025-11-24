DJ Soulchild Remixes Case’s Single “Naked” Featuring RL (of Next) & Raheem DeVaughn

A new R&B club anthem has arrived. “Naked – DJ Soulchild Remix” takes the standout track from Case, Raheem DeVaughn, and RL (of Next)—and creates a fresh new vibe that blends classic R&B vocals with modern dance-floor energy.

Remixed by the internationally respected DJ Soulchild, the track features hard-hitting drums and warm basslines that have already resonated globally. Within 24 hours of its release, the remix shot to #1 on both the iTunes and Amazon Music U.K. R&B charts.

The release comes at a busy time for Case. He is currently on the road for the ROOM 112 Tour alongside 112 and Total, performing his classic hits for fans across the country. Additionally, Case has announced that more new music is slated for release this December, capping off a strong year for the R&B veteran.