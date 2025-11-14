Q. Parker Releases New Solo Album “Evolution of Romance, Volume One” (Stream)

R&B veteran, GRAMMY-winning founding member of the legendary group 112, Q. PARKER has just released his highly anticipated second solo album, “Evolution of Romance, Volume One”. The project relased via his label Paramount Collective Ventures in partnership with ONErpm. The 11-track project is a soulful and grown-man return to the core of R&B: true romance, courtship, and emotional intimacy.

Having spent years helping to define the sound of contemporary R&B, Q. Parker steps into his new era as the self-proclaimed “Romance Dealer,” intent on filling a crucial void in today’s music landscape. He adds:

“As an artist, I have always been a fan of romance and what it communicates… It occurred to me that we (R&B singers) haven’t been paying the right kind of attention to the ladies for a while,” states Parker. “I want this project to be a conversation between men and women about affection, courtship, support, love and all the things that true romance encompasses. I have become a ‘Romance Dealer’ and I’m serving it up on a silver platter.”

“Evolution of Romance, Volume One” showcases Parker’s maturity and transparent storytelling, bridging the classic R&B sound he pioneered with a refreshing modern sensibility.

The project’s momentum was launched by the success of the single “BEG,” an acronym for “Bringing Endless Gratitude,” which soared into the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking Parker’s first solo Top 10 hit.

The album features the standout single “Keep on Lovin’,” a collaboration with R&B powerhouse Rico Love and Dondria, which pays homage to The Deele’s iconic “Two Occasions.”

Parker recently introduced the new single “fff.”, a confident anthem where he embraces being a proud provider for his woman, requesting only three things in return: “F me, feed me, be a fan of me.”

This album is not just music; it’s a mission to be the “soundtrack of your romantic evenings” and “the voice of those who may not articulate what they need to express to their partner.” Evolution of Romance, Volume One is a statement that genuine love, heartfelt serenades, and emotional connection are timeless—and are now officially back on the R&B airwaves.