Q. Parker Releases New Single “fff” + Announces Upcoming Album “Evolution of Romance, Volume One”

Q Parker, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and founding member of the iconic R&B group 112, is stepping back into the spotlight with the announcement of his sophomore solo album, “Evolution of Romance, Volume One”. The album will be released on his own label, Paramount Collective Ventures, distributed by ONErpm, on November 14th.

Along with this news comes the new single “fff” which you can listen to below. The new album is the follow up to his debut album “The MANual” from 2012.

This new project is described as a “grown-man R&B record” that masterfully blends sensuality, swagger, and authenticity—the classic Q Parker energy fans know and love. “Evolution of Romance” is a dedicated celebration of passion, connection, and the art of intimacy.

Parker explains his vision for the album:

“As an artist I have always been a fan of romance and what it communicates to the person you love or are interested in… I was looking for a space to occupy, a lane that I could own, and it occurred to me that we (R&B singers) haven’t been paying the right kind of attention to the ladies for a while. I want this project to be a conversation between men and women about affection, courtship, support, love and all the things that true romance encompasses. I have become a ‘Romance Dealer’ and I’m serving it up on a silver platter.”

With a career boasting over 13 billion global streams, multiple platinum and gold certifications, and songwriting credits for legends including Pink, Faith Evans, and The Notorious B.I.G., Parker’s influence in R&B is undeniable. His upcoming album expands his signature sound, adding a modern, soulful edge while keeping the emotion and polish that defined his early success.

Beyond his musical contributions, Parker remains committed to giving back through the Q Parker Legacy Foundation. The organization supports youth, families, and seniors through mentorship, music education, and annual community initiatives like the Summer Music Camp and Senior Citizens Gala.