Q. Parker Releases Video For Latest Single “Keep On Lovin”, Preps Release Of Upcoming EP “Evolution of Romance”

Founding 112 group member Q. Parker has released a visual for his latest single, “Keep On Lovin’.” The song released earlier this year and features Dondria and was produced by Rico Love.

The visualizer, which brings the song’s intimate and passionate lyrics to life, showcases a cinematic style that focuses on the non-verbal communication of love and desire. Parker stated that the song is about “surrendering fully—mind, body, and soul” and the video is a reflection of that undeniable connection.

Parker is known for blending classic R&B sounds with contemporary storytelling. This new release follows his solo success with the Billboard-charting single “BEG.” Fans can anticipate more from the artist with his upcoming debut EP, *Evolution of Romance*, scheduled for release later this year.

