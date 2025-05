YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to talk to Q Parker from the legendary group 112. We talk to the talented singer/songwriter about his love for R&B, his return to being a solo artist, his history with the group as well as his creative process. Q Parker’s debut album “The MANual” came out in 2012, but it looks like there is more to come soon. Q talks about his new music including the hit single “Beg” along with the most recent release “Keep On Lovin'” with Dondria Nicole and the legendary Rico Love.