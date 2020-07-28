Donell Jones Announces Release Date for Long Anticipated Upcoming Album

R&B fans have been waiting for what seems like forever for a new album from the legendary Donell Jones. The singer has hinted through the years about working on an upcoming album but nothing has come to fruition.

It appears that’s all about to change since Donell Jones has just taken to his official Instagram account to announce the release date of his new album. The currently untitled project is set to release on November 11th, 2020. Donell would go on to add about the album:

I’m excited about making new music for y’all and I promise it will be a masterpiece and the best part is this album will be completely free to download from my website. It’s my gift to you for rocking with me for all these years. Another album will follow shortly after in 2021.

This will be Donell’s seventh studio album overall and the first since he gave us “Forever” back in 2013. Since then, he collaborated with Jon B. on the hit single “Understand” last year. We ranked the song as our #1 R&B Song of the Year for 2019.

The singer also teased a new single called “Karma” earlier this year. Our first taste of the song reminds us of the R&B music we love and know this could be a hit should he choose to release it.

We also recently caught up with Donell Jones for an interview on Instagram Live. Here’s what he had to say about his upcoming album:

I’m in the process now, I’m going to release something this year. I really want to release something for my birthday, like a single or something like that. I’m ready, I’ve been working for a long time. It’s going to have a Donell Jones feel. I can’t say it’s going to have a 90’s feel, I never changed my style, I’ll keep doing what I do.

Stay tuned as we await more information on the upcoming album from Donell Jones!