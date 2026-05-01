Durand Bernarr Releases New Album “Bernarr” (Stream)

GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, and producer Durand Bernarr has released his fourth studio album, titled BERNARR., now available worldwide via DSING Records and Create Music Group Inc.

The self-titled project serves as a tribute to the artist’s lineage and a personal declaration of identity. Named after his father, Bernarr Ferebee Sr.—a prominent sound engineer—the album explores the generational intersection of music and life, blending the vocal refinement nurtured by his mother with the technical sonic foundation established by his father.

BERNARR. features an expansive list of high-profile collaborators and industry veterans, signaling a significant scale-up in Bernarr’s creative output. Guest appearances on the album include: Big Sean, Khalid, Sevyn Streeter, BJ The Chicago Kid, James Fauntleroy & Vic Mensa.

The technical depth of the project is supported by a robust production team, featuring legendary figures such as Raphael Saadiq, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Troy Taylor, alongside contemporary hitmakers like BongoByTheWay and Akeel Henry.

In a statement accompanying the release, Bernarr emphasized that the album represents a balance between honoring his roots and embracing his current artistic evolution.

“BERNARR. is me honoring where I come from while fully stepping into who I am today,” Bernarr stated. “I’ve learned over time that the more honest you are about who you are, the more space you create for yourself and for others. Being yourself is not a limitation.”

The album’s songwriting credits also reflect a deep bench of talent, with contributions from Kandi Burruss, Miguel, and Johntá Austin, among others.