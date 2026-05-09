Durand Bernarr Releases Video For Latest Single “Am I Okay?!”

GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and songwriter Durand Bernarr has debuted the official music video for his latest single, “Am I Okay?!” The track serves as a centerpiece for his newly released fourth studio album, BERNARR., now available worldwide via DSING Records and Create Music Group Inc.

Co-written by Bernarr alongside Miguel and Sevyn Streeter, and produced by Donnie Scantz and Jahi Sundance, “Am I Okay?!” explores the internal tension of an impending emotional breakdown. The record focuses on the critical moment of clarity required to seek assistance before reaching a breaking point.

The accompanying visual, directed by James Bahman, coincides with the launch of an album framed as Bernarr’s most personal work to date. BERNARR. is designed to honor the artist’s family legacy while asserting his current creative identity.

The project is named in tribute to his father, Bernarr Ferebee Sr., a respected sound engineer. This familial connection serves as the album’s foundational theme, bridging Bernarr’s upbringing in a musical household—where his mother served as his first vocal coach—with his contemporary evolution as a producer and performer.

“Am I Okay?!” and the full BERNARR. project are now streaming on all major digital service platforms.