DVSN Announce New Album “Working On My Karma” Executive Produced By Jermaine Dupri

Toronto based R&B duo DVSN (singer Daniel Daley & Producer Nineteen85) have just announced that their upcoming fourth studio album “Working On My Karma” will release on October 28th via OVO Sound.

The project is led by the first single “If I Get Caught” which released last month and was produced by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. Dupri is also the executive producer for the album, contributing to many of the songs on the project.

The group have also recently released the new single “What’s Up” featuring Jagged Edge.

“Working On My Karma” is a story about love, regret, and the potential emotions that can arise after acting on ego. With undertones of vulnerability, accountability, and reflection, this album is for the duo’s fans, giving them the R&B sound they know and love with a new twist.