Ebony Riley Releases Debut Album “Beautiful Tragedy” (Stream)

Singer-songwriter and model Ebony Riley has officially entered the R&B landscape with the release of her debut album, Beautiful Tragedy. The Detroit native’s first full-length project is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Executive produced by Larrance “Rance” Dopson of the acclaimed production collective 1500 or Nothin, the album features a sophisticated roster of industry collaborators. Contributions include work from legendary producers Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Harmony Samuels, and DJ Camper, as well as appearances by James Fauntleroy and Kxhris.

To coincide with the album’s launch, Riley premiered the official music video for the single “You Better Know,” featuring fellow Detroit artist Skilla Baby. The visual serves as a primary promotional anchor for the project, which is a bold introduction for the rising artist.

Beautiful Tragedy is out now via all digital service providers.