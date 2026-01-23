Producer Camper Releases His Debut Album “Campilation” (Stream)

Grammy Award–winning producer and songwriter Camper has officially released his debut artist album, Campilation, across all major streaming platforms. After a decade of production work for artists such as Usher, Brandy, H.E.R., and Kanye West, this project marks Camper’s first full-length body of work as a primary artist. The album focuses on traditional R&B musicianship, utilizing live piano arrangements, intricate basslines, and layered percussion.

Campilation features a collaborative roster of prominent vocalists including Stevie Wonder, Brandy, Victoria Monét, Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Syd, Tank, Jill Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Tone Stith, and Alex Isley. The 11-track project is led by the focus single “Tonight,” featuring Lucky Daye. Another key track, “Waiting On You” featuring Tone Stith, recently reached the Top 5 on the R&B Airplay Chart and received public acknowledgment from Stevie Wonder via KJLH radio. Prior to the full album launch, the project’s singles accumulated over 7.5 million streams.

Camper, who won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for his work on H.E.R.’s 2019 debut, held a VIP listening event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles last month to preview the material for industry executives and collaborators. To further support the release, a special album event is scheduled for January 27 at Verse LA, which will include a live jam session and appearances from the album’s featured guests.