Jill Scott Releases New Album “To Whom This May Concern” (Stream)

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jill Scott has officially released her sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, marking her first collection of new music in over 11 years. The project is available now worldwide through her independent Blues Babe imprint, in partnership with Human Re Sources and The Orchard.

The album arrives in multiple formats, including digital streaming, CD, and a special limited-edition gold vinyl LP.

To Whom This May Concern serves as an expansive look at Scott’s artistic evolution, blending her signature soul and spoken word with jazz, house, and hip-hop. The record features the Top 10 R&B radio hit “Pressha,” a track exploring societal expectations, alongside the Om’Mas Keith-produced “Right Here Right Now,” which pays homage to house music and DJ culture.

Critics and fans have noted the project’s “communal” feel, described by Scott as an invitation to celebrate shared humanity through lush jazz textures and resonant bass lines.

True to her reputation as a collaborator, Scott curated a diverse lineup of guests and producers for the project, including: Ab-Soul, JID, Tierra Whack, and Bay Area legend Too $hort. The album also features production from Adam Blackstone, DJ Premier, Camper, Andre Harris, and Trombone Shorty, among others.

Scott’s return follows a career defined by both commercial dominance and critical acclaim. Her previous two albums, Woman (2015) and The Light of the Sun (2011), both debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. With numerous RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications for landmark works like Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, Scott remains one of the most formidable forces in contemporary R&B.

Beyond music, the New York Times bestselling author continues to expand her footprint in film and television. She is slated to reprise her celebrated role in a new installment of Why Did I Get Married? for Netflix and recently appeared on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.