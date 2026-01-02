Jill Scott Announces First Album In 10 Years “To Whom This May Concern”, Shares 1st Single “Beautiful People”

Three-time GRAMMY® winner Jill Scott has officially announced her first full-length studio album in nearly a decade. Titled To Whom This May Concern, the project will be released on February 13 via The Orchard. Following the massive success of her 20th-anniversary tour, the album marks a triumphant return for the multi-hyphenate artist, actress, and poet.

The album serves as a masterclass in collaboration, featuring guest appearances by Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort. The sonic landscape is crafted by a lineup of elite producers, including DJ Premier, Adam Blackstone, and Om’Mas Keith. Fans can get a first taste of the project with the lead single, “Beautiful People,” which is available now on all streaming platforms.

The album’s visual identity features artwork by acclaimed artist Marcellus, mirroring the “sonic poetry” Scott has curated for this release. This body of work follows a career defined by chart-topping success, including two #1 Billboard 200 debuts (The Light of the Sun and Woman), and a legacy that has fundamentally shifted the landscape of modern soul.