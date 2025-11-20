Tank Returns With New Single “Control”

Multi-Grammy-nominated R&B icon Tank is entering a new era with the release of his latest single, “Control” Issued through his new partnership with R&B Money/BMG, the track samples Janet Jackson’s legendary hit of the same name (written by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis) and showcases Tank’s signature precision and sensuality.

Tank recently promoted the single on the Tamron Hall Show, where his charisma and comedic timing captivated the audience. He also delivered a stunning performance of “If I Ain’t Got You” alongside co-star Amanda Reid.

Currently, Tank is back on Broadway for a limited two-week engagement in Alicia Keys’ hit musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Reprising his role as Davis, he continues to prove himself as a magnetic stage presence. Adding to the excitement, the R&B Money Podcast has returned with co-host J. Valentine. The new season kicks off with an intimate interview with Alicia Keys, covering her journey in music and Broadway.