Ari Lennox Releases New Single “Twin Flame”

R&B star Ari Lennox has released her latest single, “Twin Flame,” via Dreamville/Interscope Records.

The single features production that utilizes live instrumentation, including prominent basslines and electric piano arrangements. The composition adheres to a classic soul structure.

“Twin Flame” is a mid-tempo R&B ballad that features multi-layered vocal harmonies and transitions between Lennox’s lower register and her head voice. The lyrics explore the concept of a “twin flame”—a spiritual connection characterized by soul-mirroring and intense personal recognition.

This is her latest offering from her upcoming album “Vacancy” which is set to release on January 23rd. It follows in the footsteps of the title track, as well as “Under The Moon”.