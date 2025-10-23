Ari Lennox Releases New Single “Under The Moon” + Announces Upcoming Album “Vacancy”

GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer Ari Lennox has dropped a surprise for fans,, releasing her new single “Under the Moon” alongside the official announcement of her third studio album, “Vacancy”. The new album is set for release on January 23, 2026, via Interscope Records.

“Under the Moon” is a sultry, vintage-R&B-infused track that depicts a mysterious and intense late-night romance. Lennox blends her signature soul with a playful, dramatic edge, including a vocalized werewolf howl in the chorus as she sings of a lover with “suspicious mystique.”

The song is the second official single from the upcoming project, following the previously released title track, “Vacancy.”

“Vacancy” follows Lennox’s critically acclaimed 2022 album, “age/sex/location”. The recently released title track, “Vacancy,” reunited the artist with GRAMMY-winning producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the same team responsible for her platinum-certified, chart-topping hit “Pressure.”

With “Under the Moon,” Ari Lennox continues to build anticipation for what is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated R&B releases of early 2026. The album “Vacancy” is available for pre-order now.