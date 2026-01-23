Ari Lennox Releases New Album “Vacancy” (Stream)

Grammy-nominated artist Ari Lennox has officially released her third studio album, Vacancy, through Dreamville and Interscope Records. The project follows her 2022 release, age/sex/location, and serves as a continuation of her work within the neo-soul and contemporary R&B genres.

The album features executive production from Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad and long-time collaborator Elite, alongside contributions from several prominent R&B producers. The project maintains Lennox’s signature live-instrumentation aesthetic, utilizing analog synthesizers, crisp percussion, and layered vocal harmonies to explore themes of modern solitude, emotional availability, and self-actualization.

Prior to the full album launch, the rollout was anchored by the lead single “Under the Moon,” which gained significant traction on Urban AC radio and streaming platforms. The track highlighted the album’s thematic focus on “filling the void” within oneself rather than seeking external validation.

While largely a solo effort designed to highlight her vocal range, Vacancy includes a curated selection of guest appearances that align with Lennox’s soulful delivery. The tracklist features previously released singles: “Twin Flame”, “Vacancy” (Title Track), “Under the Moon”, “Smoke & Mirrors” & “Room for One”.

The album’s songwriting remains deeply personal, with Lennox credited as a primary writer on every track. The lyrical content often leans into the “honest and raw” storytelling that defined her breakout debut, Shea Butter Baby.

The debut of Vacancy was accompanied by a series of visualizers and an official music video for the title track, which utilized a minimalist, cinematic style to reflect the album’s introspective nature. Since its release, the project has seen strong performance on R&B-specific charts, reinforcing Lennox’s position as a central figure in the modern soul revival.

To support the release, Lennox has announced a series of intimate “unplugged” performances, focusing on high-fidelity vocal delivery in smaller jazz-club settings—a nod to her artistic roots.