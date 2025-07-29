Elijah Blake Releases New Single “White Rum”

R&B sensation Elijah Blake continues his musical evolution with the release of his new single “White Rum,” available today via MNRK Music Group.

“White Rum” finds Blake leaning into raw honesty and internal conflict, exploring what’s left unsaid in relationships that teeter between closeness and collapse.

The track, a sharp contrast to his feel-good summer jam “Work It Out”, blends stirring production with vivid storytelling. He adds about the song:

“It’s a shot of love that doesn’t quite hit in the end the way it once did in the beginning. The song takes place where ego and pride enter what used to be a safe space between two souls, and accountability is just too little, too late. I went to Houston, TX, for a week just to create unaffected, in a small studio in the middle of nowhere. I asked around for the best up-and-coming, untapped musicians and ran into a group of college kids—plus some church players—and we worked on this until 7 a.m. The bridge/vamp haunts me in a way, because I remember being in that place—where you both know one simple phone call could change everything, but the hurt is just too deep.”

The single is accompanied by a visualizer that mirrors the emotion of the track, soaked in angst, vulnerability, and inner unrest. The visuals enhance Elijah’s performance, allowing the intensity of the song to take center stage and giving fans a window into the soul of the record.

Elijah is currently wrapping up his debut run on a national stage, joining Keyshia Cole on The Way It Is – 20th Anniversary Tour.