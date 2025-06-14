Elijah Blake Releases New Single “Work It Out”

Grammy winning R&B sensation Elijah Blake is back with the release of his brand new single “Work It Out”.

The groove-laden track channels the timeless energy of R&B and funk with its rhematic guitar riffs and infectious melodies.

“Work It Out” provides a taste of Blake’s upcoming album. It marks a stylistic shift for Blake, embracing a more upbeat and danceable sound that invites listeners to move and celebrate.

This release follows the success of Blake’s 2024 self-titled album, elijah. followed by his deluxe album elijah!, which featured collaborations with artists like Sevyn Streeter, Kim Burrell, Maeta, Tone Stith, and Kareen Lomax.

Elijah Blake will soon join Keyshia Cole on her “The Way It Is: 20th Anniversary Tour” this summer. The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 1 in Baltimore and includes stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada.