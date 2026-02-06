Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ella Mai has officially marked her return to the spotlight with the release of her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?. Arriving today, February 6, 2026, via 10 Summers and Interscope Records, the project ends a nearly four-year wait for a full-length follow-up to her 2022 sophomore effort, Heart On My Sleeve.

Described by the artist as a project “for the lovers,” the 14-track album offers a mature perspective on intimacy and self-discovery. Produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy winner Mustard, the record highlights an evolving chemistry between the duo that first captivated audiences with “Boo’d Up”.

The album features a mix of soulful ballads and modern grooves, including:

“Little Things”: A celebration of everyday intimacy that first appeared on her 3 EP.

“Tell Her”: A bold anthem that interpolates Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”.

“No Angels”: A standout collaboration featuring gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

The album’s themes were heavily influenced by Mai’s milestone 30th birthday in late 2024. Speaking on the shift in her songwriting, Mai noted, “What’s important to you at 24 and what’s important to you at 30 is very different”. This “grown and sexy” era is reflected in tracks like “There Goes My Heart” and “Somebody’s Son,” which capture the nuanced anticipation of new romance.

While the digital album is available across all streaming platforms as of today, fans of physical media can look forward to:

Standard CD: Expected to ship on March 27, 2026.

Yellow Vinyl: A limited edition color variant also arriving in late March.

Immersive Audio: The project is available in high-definition formats for an intimate listening experience.

The release coincides with “Scorpio-making season” and arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day, solidifying Mai’s status as a premier voice for modern R&B.