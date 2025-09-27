Eric Bellinger Releases New Album “It All Makes Sense” (Stream)

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger has released his new album, “It All Makes Sense,” a follow-up to his 2024 project “It’ll All Make Sense Later.” The two-part album was recorded in Cape Town and showcases Bellinger’s fusion of R&B with Afrobeats.

Bellinger stated that the album was a “faith walk” to authentically expand his sound. “It All Makes Sense was one of the funnest albums I’ve ever put together,” he shared. “The combination of the two different styles offers a new and modern yet street approach to the genre.”

The album’s lead single, “Understood (Remix),” features a collaboration with Afrobeats artist Tiwa Savage. Bellinger expressed his excitement about working with her, saying he had been a fan for years and “always hoped we’d collaborate—and now, over a decade later, it finally happened!”

Bellinger is also launching his independent record label, All Wins Entertainment, with a focus on artist development. He recently appeared on Sway in the Morning’s Garage Series and has introduced his new Lyrical Lab Podcast, which features conversations with other creatives in the music industry.