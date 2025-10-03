Eric Benét Releases Video For Latest Single “Must Be Love” With India.Arie

Check out the visual for Eric Benét’s latest single “Must Be Love” featuring India.Arie.

“Must Be Love” is included on Eric Benét’s album “The Co-Star”, which was released on June 6, 2025. The “Must Be Love” single was released on June 5, 2025.

The lyrics express a deep connection, as the two standout vocalists show off their talents.

Eric Benét and India.Arie are both listed as songwriters on the track, along with Darhyl Camper Jr., Rafael Dewayne Ishman, and Josh Green. Eric Benét also served as an executive producer.

