Eric Benét Releases New Album “The Co-Star” (Stream)

Legendary R&B singer Eric Benét has just released his ninth studio album “The Co-Star”.

On the new project, he expands on what he started with on his previous “DUETS EP” for an album full of collaborations. Over the course of the 13-track album, Benét positions himself as the “co-star” to a cast of high-caliber duet partners – highlighting some of the genre’s most iconic female voices.

Intentional with every vocal partner, Benét enlists the likes of Ari Lennox, Alex Isley, India.Arie, Judith Hill, Goapele, Melanie Fiona, Jordin Sparks and Autumn Paige. Throughout the album, Benét even calls upon artists like all-female Brazilian music trio SalDoce to connect bossa nova beats, and vocal powerhouse Pia Toscano to balance swelling orchestral moments.

He is also joined by notable names from his recent chart-topping EP like Chanté Moore, Tamar Braxton, Ledisi, LaTocha, and Corinne Bailey Rae. Featured on the album are the previously released hit singles “Something We Can Make Love To” with Tamar Braxton and “So Distracted” with Chanté Moore.

In case you missed it, you can check out our recent interview with Eric Benét where he takes us through the new album.