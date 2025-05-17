Eric Benét Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist For Upcoming Album “The Co-Star”

Legendary R&B singer Eric Benét has just shared the star studded tracklist for his upcoming album “The Co-Star”.

The project builds on what he started with on his “Duets” EP last year, featuring an iconic female artist on each song.

This is the first new album from Benét since he released his self titled album back in 2016.

On the new project, Benét positions himself as the “co-star” to a cast of high-caliber duet partners, this time across 13 tracks. To evoke a blend of both old and new sounds, the forthcoming album features collaborations with some of the R&B’s most iconic and distinct female voices, as well as rising stars.

Among those voices is Ari Lennox, Alex Isley, India.Arie, Judith Hill, Goapele, Melanie Fiona, Jordin Sparks – and even tapping in fresh-voiced newcomers like Autumn Paige. Also joining him are even more notable names from his recent chart-topping EP, like Chanté Moore, Tamar Braxton, Ledisi, LaTocha, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Included on “The Co-Star” is the single “Can’t Wait” featuring Keri Hilson which came out earlier this month. It also features the hit duet “Something We Can Make Love To” with Tamar Braxton.

The Co-Star is out everywhere on June 6th.

Eric Benét The Co-Star Track List

1. Gaslight with Ari Lennox

2. Remember Love with Alex Isley

3. Can’t Wait with Keri Hilson

4. Must Be Love with India.Arie

5. Fly Away with Corinne Bailey Rae

6. Something We Can Make Love To with Tamar Braxton

7. Southern Pride with Judith Hill

8. More Of The Same with Goapele

9. Me & Mine with Melanie Fiona

10. Change with Jordin Sparks and Autumn Paige

11. So Distracted with Chanté Moore

12. Too Soon with SalDoce

13. Eres Mi Vida with Pia Toscano