Eric Benét Releases Video For Latest Single “Can’t Wait” Featuring Keri Hilson

Just days after dropping his brand new single “Can’t Wait” featuring Keri Hilson, R&B legend Eric Benét returns with a visual to accompany the song.

Set in a feel-good club scene, and complete with a cameo from legendary DJ D-Nice, the video effortlessly captures the track’s smooth energy and undeniable danceability.

“Can’t Wait” is the first single off Benét’s upcoming duets album, The Co-Star, which is set to release on June 6th. The concept of hte new album expands on the collaborative concept of his successful DUETS EP and brings to life an artistic vision he’s had for nearly a decade.

Over the course of the 13-song album, Benét positions himself as the “co-star” to each artist – expertly complimenting the unique vocal stylings of each of his duet partners. The project taps in R&B heavy-hitters like Keri Hilson, India Arie, and many more as it explores the genre in a new light.

Using classic R&B as a vehicle, the album plays with old-school sounds, Brazilian bossa nova beats, swelling orchestral moments, and even Spanish guitar. Intentional with every collaboration on the project, Eric also dials in young producers to invigorate each track with a fresh take as he emerges in the new R&B space.