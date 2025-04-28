Eric Benét Links Up With Keri Hilson For New Single “Can’t Wait”

R&B legend Eric Benét has just released his brand new single “Can’t Wait” featuring Keri Hilson.

This is the lead single from his upcoming album “Co-Star”. Serving as Benét’s first full-length release in almost 10 years, the 13-track album will be available everywhere on June 6th and feature even more exciting collaborations.

Benét adds about the new song:

“It has always been a dream of mine to release music with Keri. She’s an undeniably powerful songwriter, a phenomenal singer, and just a beautiful person inside and out. Being able to bring the vision of ‘Can’t Wait’ to life has been an incredible experience, and I am beyond excited to finally share this song with our fans!”

This latest single follows the successful release of Eric’s 5-track DUETS EP this past August, which features collaborations from notable R&B artists like Chanté Moore, Tamar Braxton, Ledisi, LaTocha, and Corinne Bailey Rae. The project marked an undoubtably strong return to the Billboard Adult R&B charts, with the EP’s first single “Something We Can Make Love To” with Tamar Braxton rising to a #1 chart position.

Now with The Co-Star, Benét expands upon the collaborative concept to bring to life an artistic vision he’s had for nearly a decade.