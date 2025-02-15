Eric Benét Releases Video For Latest Single “So Distracted” With Chanté Moore

The legendary Eric Benét has just released the visual for his latest single “So Distracted” featuring Chanté Moore. The sultry song was included on his recently released “Duets EP”, and is the second single from the project.

This follows “Something To Make Love To” with Tamar Braxton which hit #1 on the Billboard R&B Charts last year.

Chanté Moore added about the collaboration:

“Eric and I have been promising each other that we’d find the right song to do for the longest time. When he played me the track for “So Distracted”, I jumped up and said, THIS IS IT!! I love this song, I love singing with Eric, and I love that we have this special release on Valentine’s Day.”

Eric Benét is currently working on a new album to release this Spring.

In addition, he’s currently on the road on the R&B Invitation Tour alongside Musiq Soulchild & Joe.