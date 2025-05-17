Eric Benét Shares Video For Latest Single “Fly Away” Featuring Corinne Bailey Rae

May 17, 2025

Eric Bene Corinne Bailey Rae Fly Away Video

Following the official unveiling of the tracklist of for his upcoming album “The Co-Star”, legendary R&B singer Eric Benét has just shared a visual for his latest single “Fly Away” featuring Corinne Bailey Rae.

The collaboration was originally included on his Duets EP released last year, and will also make it’s way to the album.

Filmed while tucked away into outer Malibu’s lush natural greenery, the duo taps into the song’s effortless, enchanting vocals to produce an equally stunning visual.

“The Co-Star” is set to release on June 6th.

