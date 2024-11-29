Eric Roberson Releases Holiday Album “The Greatest Gift: An Eric Roberson Christmas” (Stream)

Check out the new holiday album from soul veteran Eric Roberson called The Greatest Gift: An Eric Roberson Christmas”.

This is Roberson’s first holiday album and includes the previously released single “The Greatest Gift”.

Included on the project are renditions of holiday favorites like only Roberson can do, as well as original Christmas songs. This is his project release since he put out the “Lessons” album in 2022.

Over the past few years, he’s had a steady flow of new music releasing, in the form of new singles to keep his fans excited.