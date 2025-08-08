Eric Roberson Releases New Album “Beautifully All Over The Place”

Soul legend Eric Roberson has just released his anticipated 18th studio album “Beautifully All Over The Place”.

Featured on the album are the previously released singles “Where You Gonna Go” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and “Over You, Under You”.

This is the follow up to his previous album “Lessons” which released in 2022.

He added about the album:

“As we celebrate the release of my 18th studio album, BEAUTIFULLY ALL OVER THE PLACE (BAOTP), I wanted to give you a commemorative piece of art from the Eric Roberson vault—something to look at and remember how these songs connected with you. The goal was to honor the beauty that we all possess. I trust that you will enjoy this gem as much as I enjoyed putting it together.”

The album is exclusively available at Eric Roberson’s official website.

Album Track Listing

Come With Me

Trust In Love Ft. JayShawn Champion

Over You/Under You Ft. Najee & JayShawn Champion

Fight Thru It All

Where You Gonna Go Ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

Sweeter Than You Ft. Avery Sunshine

Do Something

Believe In Me

Harmonize Ft. Micki Miller

Still Be Loving You