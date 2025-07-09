Eric Roberson Releases New Single “Over You, Under You” featuring Najee and Jayshawn Champion

Check out the brand new single from Eric Roberson called “Over You, Under You”. The upbeat jazz-soulful tune features Najee and Jayshawn Champion.

This is the second offering from Roberson’s upcoming 18th studio album “Beautifully All Over The Place”, which will release on July 23rd.

“Over You, Under You,” was written and produced by Eric Roberson, Rodney Jones for Art of Artez Productions and Brett “B Dubb” Baker. Roberson adds:

“This is a special song to me, it contains some of my favorite elements in music. tempo, word play, collaboration and funk. Najee and Jayshawn Champion are two of my favorite artists and friends, so it’s an honor to have them bring so much to this song. if you allow it, the song can pull you in a multitude of directions. Lyrical content usually found on a ballad; instrumentation usually heard on a jazz record and tempo usually felt in house and dance music. We broke rules and loved every part of it.”

This is the follow up to the album’s lead single “Where You Gonna Go” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, which released earlier this year.

Later this Summer, Roberson will head out to support the album as he embarks on his “Beautifully All Over The Place” Tour.