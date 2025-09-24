Eric Roberson Releases Video For Latest Single “Fight Thru it All”

Eric Roberson has just released the visual for his latest single “Fight Thru It All”.

The video for Eric Roberson’s “Fight Thru It All” features a minimalist set where various individuals, including Eric Roberson himself, stand and sit while holding up white signs.

These signs display personal struggles and challenges such as “OBESITY,” “FEAR,” “ANXIETY,” “LUNG CANCER,” “DIABETES,” and “DEMENTIA”. The video emphasizes solidarity, support, and the process of overcoming adversity.

It concludes with a message of hope, encouraging viewers to not feel alone in their struggles.

This song was released as a single on September 17, 2025, and is part of his album Beautifully All Over The Place.