Eric Roberson Releases Visual For Latest Single “Trust in Love” featuring JayShawn Champion

Eric Roberson has just shared the visual for his latest single “Trust In Love” featuring Jayshawn Champion. The song is the third single from his recently released album “Beautifully All Over The Place”.
“Trust In Love” was written by Eric Roberson, Jayshawn Champion and Rodney Jones and produced by Eric Roberson and Rodney Jones. Roberson adds about the song:
“Trust in love” is a collaboration with one of my favorites and most decorated songwriters, Jayshawn Champion. The song combines a danceable warm-weather groove with heartfelt advice on what’s needed to make love work.”