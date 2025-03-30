Estelle Releases New Single “New Direction” Featuring LaRussell and Keyon Harrold

Estelle has just shared the brand new jazz-inspired, uptempo new single “New Direction,” featuring rapper LaRussell and jazz trumpeter and composer, Keyon Harrold.

This is the follow up to her previously released single “Love on Love” with D-Nice.

This is the latest offering from Estelle’s upcoming sixth studio album.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic sounds of Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, and Roberta Flack, “New Direction” is co-written by Estelle and LaRussell, and produced by Keith Harris. The dance track is a declaration of personal freedom—an anthem about embracing the life you choose, no matter your present circumstances. Estelle adds about the song:

“New Direction” is a reminder: Remember when the two-step was life? When a bassline could make you feel alive? That’s the direction we’re moving toward—pure joy. Dancing with your friends, feeling that natural high that comes from being your true self—all of it. Blending jazz, big band, piano, funk, and R&B reminiscent of the late ’70s and early ’80s, every section of this song gives your body something to do. So, listen to your body.”

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming album.