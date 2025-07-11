FLO & Kaytranada Release New Song “The Mood”

London-based girl group FLO have teamed up with super producer Kaytranada to release their new song “The Mood”.

“The Mood” is a sultry summer track that flips the script, capturing sexual confidence as their smooth vocals glide Kaytranada’s slick production. Speaking about “The Mood,” FLO says:

“The Mood is a fun and fresh take on sex. Sometimes you’re not in the mood! We made this song two years ago and it still feels brand new to us. We are so honored to have been able to work with Kaytranada and so happy that the world can enjoy it with us!!! #permissionissexy”

This is the first offering from FLO since the group released their debut album “Access All Areas” last November.

This coming September, FLO will embark on the UK leg of their Access All Areas tour.