FLO Releases New Single “Access All Areas”

London based R&B sensations FLO have just released the title track from their upcoming album, “Access All Areas”.

The group’s debut album, it is set to release on November 15th, 2025. The R&B group have also announced a 2025 Access All Areas UK and Europe tour.

FLO’s debut album is a bold statement that cements their arrival with unapologetic confidence. Executive produced by MNEK, the album effortlessly blends rich tones of R&B and soul with pitched up original samples and futuristic production to create a sound that is both nostalgic and forward thinking.

Speaking about their debut album FLO said:

“Access All Areas is a labour of love. To us it represents our growth and dedication to making girl group history, to making a project we are truly proud to call our debut album.”

This will be the group’s first project since they released the EP “3 of Us” in 2023, and 2022’s debut EP The Lead.

The album follows a stellar run of singles including “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” “Check” and most recent single, “Bending My Rules.”

The group is also fresh off supporting Kehlani on their Crash World Tour, which saw FLO play arenas across North America.

Speaking about the tour, FLO said:

“We are so excited to get back on the road for our very own album tour! There’s nothing we love more than connecting with our fans. We LOVE this body of work and can’t wait to share this music and sing along with our flolifers”

Photo credit – Tom Emmerson