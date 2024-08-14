FLO Releases New Single “Check”

London-based emerging R&B trio FLO have just released their brand-new single “Check”.

“Check” sees FLO proudly owning their lover girl status, as they flaunt all the ways their partners are meeting their relationship goals, whether it’s loyalty, trust or love.

The new single also comes with an accompanying music video which was directed by Troy Roscoe. The visual sees the girls throw a fun-filled slumber party whilst listing traits that make a perfect man. They add about the song:

“‘Check’ is a lover girl anthem! It’s a refreshing take on relationships for us and is different from anything we’ve released in the past. It comes from a softer, happier and more loving place. It feels great to all be in relationships, so it only felt right to drop a lovergirl anthem for the summer.”

“Check” follows the release of “Caught Up” and “Walk Like This”.

Recently, it was announced that FLO will join Kehlani as a support act on her Crash World Tour. The huge 30+ date tour will see FLO perform at massive arenas and venues across North America including LA’s Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena to name a few.