FLO Releases New Single “Don’t Break Her Heart”

GRAMMY-nominated British Pop-R&B trio FLO has officially released their brand-new single and accompanying music video, “Don’t Break Her Heart.” The track serves as the latest look into their highly anticipated sophomore album, Therapy At The Club, scheduled for release on July 24 via Republic Records.

Reuniting with producer Julian Bunetta and songwriter Steph Jones—the creative team behind their recent hit single “Leak It”—the new release serves as a bold ode to friendship and loyalty. Lyrically, the track functions as a direct warning to potential suitors, explicitly demanding that their friends be treated properly.

Directed by Troy Roscoe, the playful, cinematic music video perfectly translates the song’s fiercely protective energy. The visual features the trio running a private investigative agency for women, taking on a specialized case to expose an unfaithful man on behalf of a client.

“‘DBHH’ is our favourite sisterhood anthem!” FLO shared in a statement regarding the release. “It really encapsulates our love for each other and the lengths we are willing to go to protect the hearts of our sisters.”

The new single arrives on the heels of the formal announcement of their forthcoming sophomore album. The project conceptually reimagines the club environment—not merely as a place for nightlife, but as a space for confession, self-possession, and healing across the emotional arc of a night out.

Leaning heavily into dark, euphoric R&B and pop with diaristic storytelling, the album explores themes of desire, heartbreak, and confidence. The trio was deeply hands-on with the creation of the record, securing extensive writing and production credits alongside collaborators such as Amy Allen, Boy Matthews, Skippz, Oak Felder, and Sevyn Streeter.

“For us, the club is more than just a night out, it’s like therapy,” the group explained. “I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls’ bathroom on a night out…that’s the vibe! This album represents where we are right now — honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything.”

The launch of the Therapy At The Club era builds upon a monumental 12 months for the group. Their debut album, Access All Areas, earned a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time a British girl group received a GRAMMY nomination in two decades.

Additionally, FLO recently won Best R&B/Soul Act at the 2026 MOBO Awards and successfully completed the largest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly 20 years. Their lead single from the new project, “Leak It,” recently became their highest-charting solo single in the UK to date, amassing over 9 million video views in its first month.

“Don’t Break Her Heart” is currently available for streaming and download on all digital service providers, with pre-orders for Therapy At The Club open now.