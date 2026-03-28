FLO Releases New Single “Leak It”

The Grammy-nominated trio FLO has officially entered a new creative era with the release of their latest single and music video, “Leak It,” out now via Island Records. The track arrives on the heels of the group’s first-ever Grammy nomination and a widely acclaimed performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Described as a “scandalous pop anthem,” the single explores themes of desire and reclaimed power, anchored by the trio’s signature vocal harmonies. The accompanying music video, directed by Olivia De Camps, features the members enrolling in an unconventional wellness retreat designed to train artists in the “unspoken rules of modern fame”.

“‘Leak It’ unlocks a core memory of being a young girl, listening to girl group music and feeling empowered!” the group shared in a joint statement. “The video is iconic… This is the video we dreamt of having as teenagers. We’re bold, we’re FLO”.

The release follows a historic period for the British Pop-R&B trio. Their debut album, Access All Areas, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album, marking the first time in 20 years a British girl group has received a nod from the Recording Academy.

The momentum is set to continue as FLO performs at the 2026 MOBO Awards. The trio is currently nominated in three categories: Album of the Year, Best Female Act, and Best R&B/Soul Act.

Later this spring, the group is scheduled to headline Limitless Live at London’s Roundhouse, recognized as the UK’s largest free live music event with a focus on social purpose.