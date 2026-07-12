Gene Noble Releases New Single “Undertones”

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Gene Noble has officially released his latest single, “Undertones.” Available now across all global digital streaming platforms via Foreground Entertainment Group / Globestone and Symphonic, the track serves as the lead offering from his highly anticipated new studio album, slated for release later this year.

Produced by Johnny “JT” Thomas Jr. and co-written by Kevin Michael alongside Noble, “Undertones” shifts focus to the quiet, deeply personal moments that define genuine romantic connection.

The record explores the experience of falling in love with a partner’s subtle characteristics, highlighting the unspoken moments, habits, and quirks that often communicate the most profound feelings.

“The real beauty in getting to know someone or falling in love is learning the little nuances that make them who they are beyond the obvious,” Noble stated regarding the thematic inspiration behind the track. “The undertones are the things that make us all one-of-one.”

“Undertones” officially signals the beginning of Noble’s next musical chapter, providing listeners with a first glimpse into the sonic direction of his upcoming full-length project. Additional details regarding the album’s title, tracklist, and official release date are expected to be announced soon.

In conjunction with the release of his new solo material, Noble is currently on the road, touring nationwide as a background vocalist for Grammy-winning neo-soul icon Jill Scott.

“Undertones” is available to stream and download now.