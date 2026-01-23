Girl Group GIRLSET Enlist Missy Elliott For Remix Of Their Latest Single “Little Miss (Misdemeanor)”

GIRLSET has collaborated with hip-hop artist Missy Elliott for the official remix of their single, “Little Miss (Misdemeanor),” released through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The project involves a high-profile production team, including legendary producer and mixer Harvey Mason Jr., who currently serves as the CEO of The Recording Academy. This release represents a strategic partnership between veteran industry innovators and the rising global girl group.

Missy Elliott’s contribution to the remix includes an original verse characterized by the rhythmic wit and charisma that defined her earlier work. Her involvement in the track follows a social media campaign where she debuted a performance of her verse via her official Instagram account. The remix aims to expand upon the “Little Miss” concept by integrating Elliott’s established influence in the R&B and hip-hop genres.

The original version of the track was released at the end of 2025 by GIRLSET members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, and Savanna. It was accompanied by a music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, whose previous credits include high-profile visuals for Ariana Grande and Tate McRae. The video features urban-centered cinematography and emphasizes the group’s technical choreography.

The “Little Miss (Misdemeanor)” remix serves as a significant milestone in GIRLSET’s rollout under JYP and Republic Records, utilizing both historical R&B references and modern global pop production to reach a broader international audience.